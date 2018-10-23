Listen to the story

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball's Hope Everett was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week by a vote of the league's sports information directors.

Everett turned in solid numbers with 12 kills in both wins over Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky.

The redshirt freshman middle hitter recorded team-leading .364 hitting percentage in victory over Morehead State while hitting .258 against EKU. She led the team in hitting percentage.

She added six blocks for the weekend.

SIUE returns to the Vadalabene Center Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match against Eastern Illinois.