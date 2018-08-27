FORT WORTH, Texas – SIUE volleyball recorded 10 services aces to start Saturday in a four-set loss to UAB.

UAB picked up its first of the season 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16. The Cougars, 0-3, closed out the Cowtown Classic Presented by LaQuinta with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 loss Saturday night to host TCU.

Mallory Nicholson led SIUE with four service aces against UAB. Dylynn Otte and Rachel McDonald added two each. Kiana Fields and Jordyn Klein provided the final two.

Hope Everett, who was named to the All-Tournament team, provided a team-leading nine kills for SIUE as the Cougars hit .081 for the match against UAB.

"Hope overall had a very good weekend," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "We're excited to go back and watch film and track down where we found success with her and continue those trends. Her blocking was impressive this weekend as well, especially against TCU."

Paulus also noted Ellen LeMasters' presence against UAB.

"We were so excited to see her come out swinging aggressively both in system and out of system," said Paulus. "She saw the block well and went after it."

Emily Rudolph and Victoria Young paced UAB with 10 kills each. UAB hit .182 for the match.

Otte paced SIUE in kills against TCU, which improved to 3-0. Gabby Wimes added five while LeMasters and Everett had four each. SIUE finished with 25 kills in the TCU match.

TCU finished with a team hitting percentage at .382 with Elan McCall and Anna Walsh leading the way with 10 kills each.

Paulus said she saw improvement in the Cougars.

"We trust the team right now," said Paulus. "If one person wasn't scoring or in a funk, we were going to try to put someone else in to see if we could get some more rhythm. It was really exciting to see how we could continue playing our system and playing Cougar volleyball no matter what lineup we were running."

SIUE returns to action next weekend at the IUPUI Tournament. The Cougars face off against Northern Arizona, IUPUI and Western Michigan at the tourney.

"All around with our pins and middles, we had a lot of healthy swings and shots we've been working on in practice," added Paulus. "We're excited to build from here. We got better this weekend, even from practice last week. We feel good going into the week."

