EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Eva Dreikurs Ferguson, PhD, professor and distinguished scholar in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB), is traveling globally this summer to share her knowledge on the pioneering concepts of Adlerian Psychology, specifically as it relates to raising children.

The psychological approach, which places strong focus on counseling and social dynamics, is named for its founder, psychiatrist Alfred Adler. Upon Adler’s passing, his theory was further developed by psychiatrist Dr. Rudolf Dreikurs, who guest-taught at SIUE during the early 1960s. Dr. Dreikurs is Eva Dreikurs Ferguson’s father.

“There was a large request, especially by parents, who cover all professions and walks of life, as well as teachers to learn more about Adler’s and Dreikurs’ ideas, so it seemed a worthwhile effort to travel to Beijing to present a series of lectures and workshops,” Dreikurs Ferguson said regarding her May 21-27 travels supported by the publisher of Dreikurs’ CHILDREN: THE CHALLENGE.

Dreikurs Ferguson owns the Dreikurs books copyrights, which are currently mainstream in China. Her Adlerian Theory book will be available for sale next month.

“After giving a lecture to approximately 150 people at Beijing Normal University, I signed copies of Dreikurs books published in China. Attendees were devoted to the Adlerian approach for raising children. It was gratifying to see their enthusiasm.”

According to SEHHB Interim Dean Paul Rose, PhD, “Adlerian Psychology continues to inform psychotherapeutic practice and parent training in many parts of the world. Dr. Ferguson’s overseas lecturing aligns with our school’s priorities of integrating theory and practice, and enhancing our international reputation.”

Dreikurs Ferguson notes that her lectures on Adlerian theory are closely related to SIUE’s Dreikurs Visiting Scholarship Fellowship, which was established in 2016 and welcomed its first scholar, Paul Rasmussen, PhD, to campus in March 2018. Rasmussen, a clinical psychologist for the Veterans Administration in South Carolina presented, “Why is Adlerian/Dreikursian Thinking Relevant Today?”

A $500,000 endowment supports the recruitment of a highly regarded visiting scholar like Rasmussen who will visit SIUE annually. The Dreikurs Visiting Scholarship Fellowship will honor the theoretical and methodological legacies of Dreikurs and Ferguson.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

