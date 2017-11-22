ANAHEIM, Ca. - Dr. Rance Thomas, Professor Emeritus of Sociology/Criminal Justice was inducted into the International Educator’s Hall of Fame –Youth on the Move, Inc . in Anaheim, CA few weeks ago for his achievements as an educator and Service Above the Call to Duty. During his education career, he organized the Mentoring Program for Minority Students at Lewis & Clark Community College and served as chair for eleven years, was instrumental in establishing the Minority Affairs Committee, and was inducted into Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville’s Hall of Fame, coauthored several articles in national and international journals He was invited to author a chapter in a book on students motivation published by the University. During his career he chaired the Students Achievement Committee for 12 years, served as a columnist for the Alton Telegraph Newspaper for approximately 20 years, the Suburban Journal of North St. Louis County for 5 years, and the Community News for 3 years.

Because of his contribution to the College and the Community, he was the first professor in the College’s 32 year history to be awarded the Professor Emeritus Status upon retirement. In addition, he was honored with the College establishing a Rance Thomas Endowed Scholarship for Criminal Justice Students.

For Service Above the Call to Duty, he participated in numerous community service organizations in Illinois and Missouri and was the cofounder of the North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice in 1998 and has served as President since this time working to promote racial Understanding and social justice. This Organization began with 17 churches of various denominations and nondenominational churches and currently consists of 24 churches including six Catholic Churches. Since the Shooting of Michael Brown and the riots in Ferguson, Dr. Thomas has been working with five police chiefs, five pastors, and five others to improve relations between the police and the community through an Organization that he organized called the ‘Discussion and Solutions Committee.’ During his career Thomas served as president, vice president, chair, and as a member of various other organizations including the president of Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial for eight years, President of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association for two years, the Fine Arts Council in Florissant, MO, for two years, Lewis & Clark Community Annuitant Association for last 15 years. In addition, he has served as a member of Trinity Catholic High School Advisory Board for fifteen years and currently serves as Vice President, SSM DePaul Hospital Advisory Board for over 20 years and its Foundation Board for five years. He continues to serve on many and numerous other organizations working to improve conditions for others including the Coalition of Concerned Citizens of the Alton Area for the last 15 years. Further, as an Ordained Elder within the Presbyterian Church (USA) he served in a number of leadership roles including the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church’s Synod of Mid-America that consisted of over 500 churches in Illinois and Missouri, and currently serves on the Louisville Theological Seminary President’s Routable for which he has done for the last eight years.

