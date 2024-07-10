EDWARDSVILLE - Among the many universities across the state of Illinois, Jie Dong, PhD,Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, and fermentation scientist at the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NERC) at SIUE, is one of 31 “2024 Researchers to Know,” according to the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition (ISTC).

“Researchers to Know” is the ISTC’s annual list that highlights the groundbreaking research being done on Illinois’ campuses and provides a detailed look at some of the researchers that are driving innovation in the state.

Dong works on multiple projects with private companies to promote bioprocess and biomanufacturer research at SIUE. Since 2021, he has received more than $1.2 million in federal grants and has helped secure research contracts from the industry.

He has established ongoing collaborations with multiple universities and national labs, including The Ohio State University (Dr. Shang-Tian Yang), Washington University in St. Louis (Dr. Chong Zu), University of Cincinnati (Dr. Maobing Tu), Berkeley National Lab (Dr. Chang Dou) and more.

Dong has received awards as a PI or co-PI from various granting agencies, including the Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, U.S. Department of Agriculture, various private industry partners, and internal research funding opportunities. He has also authored and co-authored publications found in 14 peer-reviewed journal articles.

“We are thrilled to share this year’s ‘Researchers to Know’ list, which highlights the remarkable talent and groundbreaking work of Illinois’ academic scientific community,” said ISTC’s CEO Colleen D. Egan. “These individuals exemplify the innovation and dedication that drive our state’s leadership in science and technology.”

“By recognizing their contributions, we aim to inspire collaboration, fuel further advancements, and underscore the critical role that research plays in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges,” continued Egan. “Congratulations to all the researchers who made this year’s list – your work not only enriches our understanding but also paves the way for a brighter, more innovative future.”

This year’s group of researchers come from 10 different institutions and includes those working to:

Advance biotechnology

Improve sustainability practices through design and engineering

Explore mental health challenges and improve solution equity

Use advanced data, such as AI and quantum computing, to pioneer analytics

Push the boundaries of physics and material science

