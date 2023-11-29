EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer defender Matéa Diekema earned first-team All-South Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. With Diekema starting all 17 games, she led the Cougars in shots with 26 while finishing tied for third in scoring on the team with one goal and three assists.

She also played a team-leading 1,525 minutes. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native, Diekema was the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight year. This is her second All-Region honor having been tabbed to the second team last season.

Diekema, who helped the Cougars to three straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and NCAA Division I Championships appearances from spring 2021 to 2022, recently was selected for the prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award having graduated with her undergraduate degree (public health) in three years and has been continuing to pursue a Master of Business Administration at SIUE.

