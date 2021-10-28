- SIUE women's soccer has claimed all three Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Player of the Week awards for the second week this season, as the outstanding play of, andhave been rewarded with individual honors.

Myah Diekema , a senior defender from Grand Rapids, Michigan, put together 265 minutes of high-quality soccer this week, helping the Cougars notch two shutouts at Eastern Illinois and Belmont and earning the OVC Defensive Player of the Week award. Diekema also found herself on the scoreboard for just the second time in her collegiate career, registering a goal and an assist in SIUE's 2-0 victory at EIU. This is Diekema's first conference-level weekly award of her career.

Maria Haro , a sophomore out of St. Louis, Missouri, notched one of the best offensive weeks by any Cougar this season en route to securing her first ever OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor. Haro notched three goals and an assist last week, highlighted by a brace at Belmont that helped SIUE earn a share of its first regular season conference title since 2014.

Jensen Schoch , a senior goalkeeper from Wildwood, Missouri, recorded two shutouts and just one goal allowed in three matches played this week. Schoch, who earned her second OVC Goalkeeper of the Week award of the season, finished all three matches with a goals against average at or under 1.00.

The Cougars will enter the 2021 OVC Soccer Championship as a number two seed and will determine their semifinal opponent following Sunday's quarterfinal fixtures. SIUE will play its semifinal match on November 5th at 7 p.m. in Martin, Tennessee, on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

