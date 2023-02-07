EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Civil Engineering hosted the local MATHCOUNTS competition on Saturday, Feb. 4 on the Edwardsville campus. This year’s competition featured 60 students from seven local middle schools.

“The Department of Civil Engineering has hosted the local MATHCOUNTS competition for the last three decades,” said Susan Morgan, PhD, PE, associate dean for research and graduate studies and professor in the Department of Civil Engineering. “In addition to providing an opportunity for potential future engineers and their parents to be on campus, it provides an opportunity for current SIUE students to interact with practicing engineers as they grade the tests. It also brings engineering alumni back to SIUE’s campus.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“MATHCOUNTS is a yearly math-based competition series for middle school students to compete individually and as a team from chapter level to state and then nationally for the title of national champion,” said St. Clair Chapter Coordinator, Jamie Todt. “All competitors participate in sprint round testing, focusing on speed and accuracy with no calculators, and four pairs of target round tests focusing on problem-solving and mathematical reasoning.”

In addition to the individual competitions, teams compete in a team round working together to problem solve. Two teams and four individuals from Saturday’s MATHCOUNTS competition now advance to represent the St. Clair Chapter at the state competition held in March.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

More like this: