EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Amanda Couch and Kevin West Jr. have been appointed to the Edwardsville YMCA Board of Directors for three-year terms.

Couch has served as a fitness coordinator in SIUE Campus Recreation since 2013. In her current role, the Rochester native has many opportunities to be involved in fitness programming, student development, fitness facility operations, and facility renovations and new construction. She has served as a captain in the U.S. Army, both active duty and in the Illinois National Guard. She earned both a bachelor’s in kinesiology and a master’s in sport management from SIUE in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

“I can serve the board as a strong advocate both inside and outside of work for healthy living and promoting opportunities for individuals and families to reclaim being healthy,” said Couch, who worked at the YMCA in various capacities during her undergraduate career.

“Amanda brings a great deal of health and wellness programming experience to the board as well as part time staff development,” said Tom Verheyen, Edwardsville YMCA president and chief executive officer. “To that end, Amanda will serve on our program committee and our health/wellness committee.”

West is an Edwardsville native and a 1991 alum of Edwardsville High School. He recently passed the 10-year milestone as an SIUE employee. A facility management sub foreman, he joined SIUE in May 2008. In 2015, he earned a master's in organizational management from Ashford University.

“I love working with youth,” West said. “I have been the youth director for my church since 2005, and recently was appointed youth pastor this year.”

“Kevin brings facility management experience to the board,” Verheyen noted. “As a youth pastor, he will bring great experience in terms of youth development to the board. He also will be a great asset on our building committee, as well working with our youth development programming.”

