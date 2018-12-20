EDWARDSVILLE - The men of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Collegiate 100 have boosted its membership, increased its collective GPA, participated in on-going personal, professional and leadership development opportunities, and engaged in more than 250 hours of community service on campus and in Metro East communities.

These are just a few reasons why the SIUE Collegiate 100 Chapter received the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis Regional Chapter of the Year Award on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis Annual Fundraiser and Black Tie Gala, according to Darryl Cherry, SIUE Collegiate 100 advisor.

“I am proud of the consistent efforts and growth of our individual and collective membership that ultimately led to the 100 Black Men recognition,” said Cherry, also coordinator of Student Retention for Student Opportunities for Academic Results (SOAR). “I am pleased to have watched an upstart campus organization go from the infancy stage of trying to figure out what to do to, to now being considered a standard of excellence both on campus and regionally.”

SIUE’s Collegiate 100 is an auxiliary organization of the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis and serves an important role in assimilating, developing and mentoring African American males on the SIUE campus. Its current membership is 21 students.

Criteria for the award was based on sustained membership growth, academic excellence, professional and personal development of members, chapter service hours and the number of people served by the chapter.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life on campus for black students,” added Cherry. “We want to enhance educational opportunities, strengthen mentoring programs, promote health and wellness, and economically empower our students and the African American community.”

Braxton McCarroll, SIUE Collegiate 100 Chapter president, shared “We have a desire to make campus better for all students, but we do recognize that black males are often overlooked in our community.”

“The media widely portrays black males negatively,” McCarroll continued. “Black males are viewed to only care about gang-banging and taking advantage of women. As it relates to careers, black males are portrayed as athletes, rappers, creatives and entertainers. We want to hold those accountable for misrepresentation and be part of promoting a better, truer image of the black male.”

“I feel hopeful about what’s happening for black males on the SIUE campus,” said Collegiate 100 Past-President (2017-18) Christopher Bowns, who graduated from SIUE with a bachelor’s in criminal justice in 2017. “Black male students at SIUE are taking the chapter seriously. I am beginning to see a swaying of attitude on the campus. I only see it getting better as time goes on.”

According to Collegiate 100 Founding President Ricky Rush (2015-16), the SIUE Collegiate 100 Chapter was formed April 20, 2015 in the aftermath of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Mo., and in a culture that African American scholars wanted to define the black narrative and build a culture of support.

“I’m grateful to see how far the chapter has come,” said Rush, who graduated from SIUE with a bachelor’s in public relations in May 2018. “The sky is the limit for them. They are trained, phenomenal and intelligent. They will continue the legacy of doing great things and serving our community. They are the change that they want to see.”

Other SIUE Collegiate 100 Chapter founding members are Charles Anderson, Gregory Collins, Reginald Hamilton, Gerald Lewis, Charles Martin III, Jeremy Miller and Kyle Shaw. Royale Jones served as president for 2016-17.

