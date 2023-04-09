EDWARDSVILLE - Serdar Celik, PhD, professor in the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, published a new book entitled Sustainable Energy: Engineering Fundamentals and Applications.

"This textbookpresents an engineering approach enriched with applications, economic analyses, and projections of global energy needs and new technologies,” said Celik. “The book is an outcome of several years of teaching energy and thermal/fluid science courses and conducting research in these fields."

Celik’s delivery style of the content in the textbook is expected to enhance student learning, specifically for the younger generation’s minds.

“The book was designed to follow a different approach for the learners,” Celik added. “This approach was influenced by Fink’s taxonomy of significant learning, which unlike the other taxonomies is not hierarchical, but instead interactive.”

The textbook’s features include learning objectives, global perspective, in-chapter examples, Python programming language, real-world applications, case studies, suggested further learning resources, classroom debates, end-of-chapter exercises, and video recordings of select problem solutions.

The book is available for purchase on Cambridge University Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Goodreads.

