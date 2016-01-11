Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
SIUE's Carlos Anderson shares Freshman of the Week honors

January 11, 2016 5:10 PM
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE freshman guard Carlos Anderson (Alton, Illinois) has earned the Ohio Valley Conference co-Freshman of the Week award. He shared the award with Eastern Kentucky's Nick Mayo.

Anderson led the Cougars in scoring for the second week in a row. He tied his career high with 16 points Wednesday against Belmont. He hit three three-pointers and was 3 for 3 at the free throw line, while adding five rebounds.

He scored 15 points Saturday at Tennessee State despite early foul trouble. He again knocked down three three-pointers and added four rebounds.

Anderson is second on the team in scoring with an average of 10.2 points per game. He averages 4.9 rebounds per game, which also is second on the team. He is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over his last three games.

The weekly award is the first of Anderson's career and the third weekly award SIUE men's basketball players have won this season. C.J. Carr (co-Player of the Week) and Burak Eslik (Newcomer of the Week) were honored Dec. 14.

