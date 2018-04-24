EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Angela Campbell, of Westfield, is the recipient of an American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation Merit Scholarship valued at $2,000.

Campbell received the MTT Entrepreneurial Scholarship awarded to currently employed learners who are working toward their advanced degrees. The AHIMA Foundation offers annual merit scholarships to currently enrolled outstanding undergraduates in health information technology and health information management programs, as well as those professionals pursuing master’s or doctoral degrees in areas related to health information.

“As a health information professional and educator, I am honored to have been recognized by AHIMA, an organization at the forefront of all things health information and informatics,” Campbell said. “Using the resources and knowledge from the healthcare informatics program, I am able to utilize new skills on the job with each course. Upon completion of the program, I look forward to growing my responsibilities and teaching in bachelor’s health information management programs.”

“Mrs. Campbell is a model student in our online master’s of science in Healthcare Informatics Program,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, associate professor in the SIUE School of Nursing and healthcare informatics program director. “She has been exceptionally successful finding a balance between her academics, career and personal life. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment.”

The criteria for the award include being a current member of AHIMA, actively enrolled in a minimum of six (6) credit hours toward a degree, have at least six (6) credit hours remaining after the award date (after December 30, 2017) and achieved a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5.

AHIMA is taking a lead in advancing informatics, data analytics, and information governance for healthcare while continuing to lead and support world class HIM practices and standards. AHIMA members stay one step ahead through AHIMA’s cutting-edge programs and professional development opportunities, including comprehensive continuing education.

AHIMA keeps HIM professionals abreast of the healthcare industry through resources to improve their knowledge, skills, and abilities. AHIMA actively advocates for the HIM profession, serves as a thought leader in the world of HIM, is one of the four cooperating parties responsible for the ICD-10 coding guidelines, and leads the development of information governance principles for healthcare.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

