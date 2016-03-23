EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Venessa A. Brown, PhD, associate chancellor for the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion has been elected to the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) Board of Directors. Brown will serve a three-year term.

NADOHE’s vision is “to lead higher education toward inclusive excellence through institutional transformation.” Through her service on the board, Brown intends to ensure that diversity and inclusion becomes a critical element to fundamental excellence in higher education.

“I am honored to be elected to a board that has a goal of leading and ensuring inclusiveness and social justice in higher education around the world,” Brown said. “It is at the heart of what I believe and live every single day.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This a great opportunity for me to have an impact on policies and practice regarding diversity and inclusion, both nationally and internationally. It will allow me to bring first-hand to SIUE those best practices and policies that will strengthen SIUE in its efforts to be proactive about inclusiveness and not reactive.”

For more information on SIUE’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, and to read the University’s Statement on Diversity, visit siue.edu/institutionaldiversityandinclusion.

About NADOHE

The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) serves as the preeminent voice for diversity officers in higher education. NADOHE currently has 200 institutional members and 220 individual members. For more information, please call 561-472-8479 or visit www.nadohe.org.

More like this: