SIUE's Bella Henderson Named OVC Co-Goalkeeper of the Week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Following a 5-0 shutout win over Morehead State on Sunday, SIUE women's soccer goalkeeper Bella Henderson has earned Ohio Valley Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Week.

The Cougar junior stood between the sticks for the full 90 minutes on Sunday, registering three saves and earning a shutout in her first OVC match since the 2019 season. This marks Henderson's first OVC Goalkeeper of the Week honor of her career.

SIUE (5-4, 2-0 OVC) will return to action on Thursday afternoon, as the Cougars travel to Eastern Illinois for an in-state showdown against the Panthers.