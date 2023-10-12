BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior golfer TJ Baker (Rockford, Illinois) earned selection as the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week, following another top-10 finish.

Baker, who was the OVC Golfer of the Month for September, finished eighth at Wichita State's Grier Jones Invitational with rounds of 68-68-72. He has started the season with four top-10 finishes in four tournaments and has recorded 12 straight rounds of par or better.

With a scoring average of 69.9, Baker is tied for second in the OVC.

The Cougars wrap up the fall portion of their schedule with Old Dominion's Kilmarlic Invitational Oct. 22-24.

