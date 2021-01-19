EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Professor of Composition Dr. Kim Archer, was selected by the President’s Own United States Marine Band to compose a new fanfare to underscore the program for Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration ceremony tomorrow.

The Mendota native and professor in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences Department of Music, entitled her work Fanfare Politeia. Translated from Plato’s Greek term for “Republic,” the work celebrates the United States’ traditions of a free and fair election, and of a peaceful transfer of power.

Archer joins the ranks of iconic composers Leonard Bernstein and John Williams who have previously penned works for the executive branch.

“This is an incredible honor,” Archer said. “If you had told my 20-year-old self that someday the Marine Band would play my music, much less for a presidential inauguration, I would never have believed it.”

The President’s Own Marine Band has performed at Presidential Inaugurations since 1801, when Thomas Jefferson was sworn into office in Washington, D.C., the first inauguration at the nation’s capital.

Under the direction of Colonel Jason K. Fettig, the President’s Own will perform Archer’s composition at the event to be broadcast on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Archer’s composition will be distributed by Murphy Music Press, a Cleveland based music publishing company, which will make the composition available to purchase following the Inauguration. Murphy Music Press has worked closely with Archer in the representation of her new works for concert band since she joined the catalog in 2016.

