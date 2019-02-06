BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Aly Goff has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week with her standout performance at the Meyo Invitational last weekend.

Goff (Springfield, Illinois) ran only the second sub five-minute mile in SIUE women's indoor track and field history. Her personal record time of 4:59.35 is second all-time at SIUE and the second best mark in the OVC this season.

The fastest indoor mile time for SIUE belongs to Aftan Noon, who recorded a 4:53.49 mile time in 2013.

Goff currently has the three-fastest mile times and the second-fastest 800m time for the Cougars. Her 800m time of 2:20.45 from the Illini Open Jan. 25 is the ninth fastest in the OVC.

SIUE track and field will continue their indoor season Feb. 8-9 at the Chipotle Marshall Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia.

