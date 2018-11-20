EDWARDSVILLE - UReCA: The National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Journal of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity has published “Research in Contemporary Painting,” a series of visual art pieces by Sutton Allen, of Highland, a junior in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College of Arts and Sciences. This year’s journal was officially released during the 53rd NCHC Annual Conference Nov. 7-11 in Boston.

“‘Research in Contemporary Painting’ is very thought-provoking,” said an editorial team member of UReCA, a peer-reviewed web journal of the NCHC. “The artist clearly understands the history of the craft and chose a variety of subject matter, from iconic scenes to abstract ideas.”

UReCA provides a publication venue for undergraduates with works that make a significant contribution to their respective fields of study and can range from microbiology to musical composition. Through an online platform, UReCA encourages interdisciplinary creative activity and research, especially among undergraduates.

“Being published in UReCA is a huge honor,” said Brian J. White, PhD, UReCA faculty advisor and College of Arts and Sciences dean at Graceland University. “UReCA features only a handful of interdisciplinary works from among the best in the nation and abroad.”

The journal selects from undergraduate submissions received throughout the year. The entries represent a wide range of subjects, including creative works, scientific studies and humanities research. Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis from August through August. For this year’s third issue of the journal, only 25 student submissions were accepted. UReCA typically only publishes 15 to 18 percent of submissions.

UReCA is an online, peer-reviewed journal that fosters the exchange of intellectual and creative work between undergraduate students, providing a platform where students can engage with and contribute to the advancement of their individual fields. For more information on UReCA, contact Russell Helms at 423-364-4860 or nchc.ureca@gmail.com.

