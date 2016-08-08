EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball players Haley Adrian and Tess Eby were part of a local panel that shared leadership ideas with area female student-athletes looking to be team leaders.

More than 70 high school athletes attended the event in St. Louis. Adrian and Eby were two of eight current or former college student-athletes who answered questions about leadership, core values and communication.

The panel addressed a number of questions from the crowd, including positive and negative leadership moments as well as the importance of having hard conversations with your coaches and teammates. The panel also spent 25 minutes in a small group leading a discussion about how to handle difficult situations on their teams.

