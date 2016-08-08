EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball players Haley Adrian and Tess Eby were part of a local panel that shared leadership ideas with area female student-athletes looking to be team leaders.

More than 70 high school athletes attended the event in St. Louis. Adrian and Eby were two of eight current or former college student-athletes who answered questions about leadership, core values and communication.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The panel addressed a number of questions from the crowd, including positive and negative leadership moments as well as the importance of having hard conversations with your coaches and teammates. The panel also spent 25 minutes in a small group leading a discussion about how to handle difficult situations on their teams.

More like this:

Aug 12, 2024 - SIUE Athletics Announces 2024-25 SAAC Executive Board

Aug 13, 2024 - White Named SIUE Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Success  

Aug 18, 2024 - Spencer Homes Male Athletes Of Month: Volz, Weaver, Lakatos Help Lead Senior Class For Tigers Football

May 14, 2024 - SIUE Student-Athletes Record 3.259 Cumulative GPA, Extend 3.0 Streak

Aug 20, 2024 - CM's Marlee Durbin Continues To Develop Her Basketball Skills, She Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month

 