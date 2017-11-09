SIUE wrestling welcomes Drexel
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling opens up the 2017-18 home schedule Friday with a dual meet against Drexel at the Vadalabene Center. The first match is set for 7 p.m.
SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said he expects a good match from the Dragons, 2-0 this season. Drexel was ranked in the top 25 nationally for much of last season.
"They're a well-coached team," said Spates. "They have a number of wrestlers from Pennsylvania and are going to come out and wrestle hard. It's going to be a fun dual meet."
This is the second-ever meeting between the Cougars and the Dragons. SIUE defeated Drexel 26-12 at the Hoosier Duals during the 2013-14 season. It is the first time Drexel, a member of the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, has traveled to SIUE.
SIUE comes into the meet after competing at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open. The Cougars collected three individual titles with John Muldoon, Nate Higgins and Christian Dulaney taking top honors.
"Any time you are putting up three champs, they all are wrestling well," said Spates.
As a team, the Cougars also turned in runner-up performances from Tyshawn Williams and Erik Travers as well third place from Angelo Silvestro and fourth place from both Bryce Shewan and Zac Gentzler. With several strong individual performances, Spates said his coaching staff has had to make some adjustments.
"We had to fix some little things," said Spates. "There were some guys who needed to adjust their preparation. There were a few things technically as well. There are things that aren't going to be cured within a week but there are things we can improve."
SIUE's lineup has several new faces so Spates is eager to see how the newcomers perform in front of the home crowd.
"We're really excited about having a big crowd tomorrow," said Spates. "We want to try to get as many people as we can out to the Vadalabene Center and see an awesome wrestling match."
PROJECTED LINEUPS
Drexel (2-0, 0-0 EIWA)
125 - Tanner Shoap or Zack Fuentes
133 - Austin DeSanto
141 - Julian Flores or Chandler Olson
149 - Nick Widmann or Trevor Elfvin
157 - Evan Barczak
165 - Ebed Jarrell
174 - Austin Rose or Bryan McLaughlin
184 - Owen Brooks
197 - Stephen Loiseau
285 - Sean O'Malley
SIUE (0-0, 0-0 SoCon)
125 - Zac Gentzler or Gage Datlovsky
133 - Lucas Bernal
141 - John Muldoon
149 - Tyshawn Williams
157 - Erik Travers or Karsten Van Velsor
165 - Nate Higgins
174 - Forfeit
184 - Bryce Shewan
197 - Christian Dulaney
285 - Jake McKiernan or Tommy Helton
