CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four SIUE wrestlers are ranked in the top four in their respective weight classes in the preseason Mid-American Conference rankings.

Previous NCAA Championships qualifiers Saul Ervin (3rd/141 pounds), Justin Ruffin (2nd/157 pounds) and Colton McKiernan (2nd/285 pounds) all are among the top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes. Kevin Gschwendtner is ranked fourth at 174 pounds.

As a team, SIUE is picked seventh. Central Michigan is ranked tops in the 13-team MAC followed by Cleveland State, Northern Illinois, Edinboro, Clarion and Rider.

2021-22 MAC Rankings (Pre-Season)

Team Scores

Rank School Points Previous

1 Central Michigan 112

2 Cleveland State 96.5

3 Northern Illinois 93

4 Edinboro 81

5 Clarion 76.5

6 Rider 74

7 SIUE 72.5

8 Ohio 62

9 Buffalo 53

10 Kent State 50.5

11 Lock Haven 42.5

12 George Mason 34.5

13 Bloomsburg 27

125 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 JR Jake Ferri Kent State

2 SR Luke Werner Lock Haven

3 JR Bryce West Northern Illinois

4 SO Logan Heil Cleveland State

5 JR Brock Bergelin Central Michigan

6 JR Lucas Rodriguez Edinboro

7 FR Tristan Daugherty Buffalo

8 FR Oscar Sanchez Ohio

9 SO Austin Macias SIUE

10 FR Tyler Klinsky Rider

11 SR Shawn Orem Bloomsburg

12 FR Ben Monn George Mason

UR FR Joey Fischer Clarion

133 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 SR Derek Spann Buffalo

2 JR Cole Manley Lock Haven

3 SO Richie Koehler Rider

4 SR Mario Guillen Ohio

5 FR Cole Rhone Bloomsburg

6 SO Aaron Schulist SIUE

7 JR Drew Marten Central Michigan

8 SO Brendon Fenton Kent State

9 FR Mikey Kaminski Northern Illinois

10 FR Logan Jaquay Edinboro

11 JR Cody Moosman Cleveland State

12 FR Anthony Glasl George Mason

13 SO Alexander Blake Clarion

141 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 SR Dresden Simon Central Michigan

2 SO Quinn Kinner Rider

3 SO Saul Ervin SIUE

4 FR Gabe Willochell Edinboro

5 SO Josh Mason Bloomsburg

6 SO Caleb Brooks Northern Illinois

7 JR Ben Freeman Buffalo

8 JR Seth Koleno Clarion

9 JR Kyran Hagan Ohio

10 SO Louis Newell Kent State

11 FR Caleb Graber Cleveland State

UR FR Kaden Cassidy George Mason

UR FR Nick Stonecheck Lock Haven

149 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 JR Alex Hagan Ohio

2 SR Alex Madrigal George Mason

3 SO Marcus Robinson Cleveland State

4 SR Brent Moore Clarion

5 JR Anthony Cheloni Northern Illinois

6 JR Kody Komara Kent State

7 SO Corbyn Munson Central Michigan

8 FR Ryan Burgos Edinboro

9 SR John Arceri Buffalo

10 SO Max Kristoff SIUE

11 FR Cole McComas Rider

UR FR Cade Balestrini Bloomsburg

UR FR DaShawn Farber Lock Haven

157 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 FR Johnny Lovett Central Michigan

2 JR Justin Ruffin SIUE

3 SO Michael Petite Buffalo

Article continues after sponsor message

4 SO Jake Silverstein Rider

5 SR Ben Barton Lock Haven

6 JR Peter Pappas Edinboro

7 FR Daniel Patten Cleveland State

8 FR Daniel Segura George Mason

9 JR Alex Carida Bloomsburg

10 FR Jordan Slivka Ohio

11 JR Trevor Elfvin Clarion

12 SO Anthony Gibson Northern Illinois

UR FR Enrigue Munguia Kent State

165 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 SO Izzak Olejnik Northern Illinois

2 SO Riley Smucker Cleveland State

3 JR Kolby Ho Clarion

4 SO Colt Yinger Ohio

5 FR Angel Garcia Rider

6 SO Tracy Hubbard Central Michigan

7 FR Cody Harrison Bloomsburg

8 JR PJ Gohn Edinboro

9 SO Ashton Eyler Lock Haven

10 FR Ty Raines Buffalo

11 SO Chase Diehl SIUE

UR FR Najee Lockett Kent State

UR FR Avery Bassett George Mason

174 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 JR Jacob Oliver Edinboro

2 JR Mason Kauffman Northern Illinois

3 FR John Worthing Clarion

4 SR Kevin Gschwendtner SIUE

5 JR Jake Lowell Central Michigan

6 JR Logan Stanley Ohio

7 FR Anthony Rice Cleveland State

8 SO Michael Ferree Kent State

9 FR Shane Reitsma Rider

10 FR Tanner Culver Bloomsburg

11 SO Guiseppe Hoose Buffalo

UR FR Tyler Stolzfus Lock Haven

UR FR Logan Messer George Mason

184 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 JR Brit Wilson Northern Illinois

2 SO Deandre Nassar Cleveland State

3 SR Max Wohlabaugh Clarion

4 FR Ethan Ducca Edinboro

5 JR George Walton Rider

6 JR Colin McCracken Kent State

7 SO Ben Cushman Central Michigan

8 SO Sergio Villalobos SIUE

9 JR Kyle Davis George Mason

10 SO Peter Acciardi Buffalo

11 FR Bruno Stolfi Bloomsburg

12 FR Colin Fegley Lock Haven

UR FR Zayne Lehman Ohio

197 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 JR Ben Smith Cleveland State

2 SR Matt Correnti Rider

3 JR Aaron Bolo Central Michigan

4 SO Austin Stith George Mason

5 JR Will Feldkamp Clarion

6 SO Cody Mulligan Edinboro

7 FR Carson Brewer Ohio

8 JR Ryan Yarnell SIUE

9 SO Tyler Bates Kent State

10 JR Parker McClellan Lock Haven

11 FR Sam Mitchell Buffalo

UR FR David Tuttle Bloomsburg

UR FR Nicholas Benton Northern Illinois

285 Pounds

Rank Class Name School

1 SR Matt Stencel Central Michigan

2 JR Colton McKiernan SIUE

3 JR Tyler Bagoly Clarion

4 JR John Kelbly Cleveland State

5 SO Terrese Aaron Northern Illinois

6 JR Toby Cahill Buffalo

7 FR Max Millin Edinboro

8 SO Jacob Cover Kent State

9 SO Jordan Earnest Ohio

10 FR Shane Noonan Bloomsburg

11 JR Rames Montalvo George Mason

UR FR Colby Whitehill Lock Haven

UR FR David Szuba Rider

More like this: