SIUE Wrestling Tabbed Seventh in Preseason MAC Rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four SIUE wrestlers are ranked in the top four in their respective weight classes in the preseason Mid-American Conference rankings.
Previous NCAA Championships qualifiers Saul Ervin (3rd/141 pounds), Justin Ruffin (2nd/157 pounds) and Colton McKiernan (2nd/285 pounds) all are among the top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes. Kevin Gschwendtner is ranked fourth at 174 pounds.
As a team, SIUE is picked seventh. Central Michigan is ranked tops in the 13-team MAC followed by Cleveland State, Northern Illinois, Edinboro, Clarion and Rider.
2021-22 MAC Rankings (Pre-Season)
Team Scores
Rank School Points Previous
1 Central Michigan 112
2 Cleveland State 96.5
3 Northern Illinois 93
4 Edinboro 81
5 Clarion 76.5
6 Rider 74
7 SIUE 72.5
8 Ohio 62
9 Buffalo 53
10 Kent State 50.5
11 Lock Haven 42.5
12 George Mason 34.5
13 Bloomsburg 27
125 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 JR Jake Ferri Kent State
2 SR Luke Werner Lock Haven
3 JR Bryce West Northern Illinois
4 SO Logan Heil Cleveland State
5 JR Brock Bergelin Central Michigan
6 JR Lucas Rodriguez Edinboro
7 FR Tristan Daugherty Buffalo
8 FR Oscar Sanchez Ohio
9 SO Austin Macias SIUE
10 FR Tyler Klinsky Rider
11 SR Shawn Orem Bloomsburg
12 FR Ben Monn George Mason
UR FR Joey Fischer Clarion
133 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 SR Derek Spann Buffalo
2 JR Cole Manley Lock Haven
3 SO Richie Koehler Rider
4 SR Mario Guillen Ohio
5 FR Cole Rhone Bloomsburg
6 SO Aaron Schulist SIUE
7 JR Drew Marten Central Michigan
8 SO Brendon Fenton Kent State
9 FR Mikey Kaminski Northern Illinois
10 FR Logan Jaquay Edinboro
11 JR Cody Moosman Cleveland State
12 FR Anthony Glasl George Mason
13 SO Alexander Blake Clarion
141 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 SR Dresden Simon Central Michigan
2 SO Quinn Kinner Rider
3 SO Saul Ervin SIUE
4 FR Gabe Willochell Edinboro
5 SO Josh Mason Bloomsburg
6 SO Caleb Brooks Northern Illinois
7 JR Ben Freeman Buffalo
8 JR Seth Koleno Clarion
9 JR Kyran Hagan Ohio
10 SO Louis Newell Kent State
11 FR Caleb Graber Cleveland State
UR FR Kaden Cassidy George Mason
UR FR Nick Stonecheck Lock Haven
149 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 JR Alex Hagan Ohio
2 SR Alex Madrigal George Mason
3 SO Marcus Robinson Cleveland State
4 SR Brent Moore Clarion
5 JR Anthony Cheloni Northern Illinois
6 JR Kody Komara Kent State
7 SO Corbyn Munson Central Michigan
8 FR Ryan Burgos Edinboro
9 SR John Arceri Buffalo
10 SO Max Kristoff SIUE
11 FR Cole McComas Rider
UR FR Cade Balestrini Bloomsburg
UR FR DaShawn Farber Lock Haven
157 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 FR Johnny Lovett Central Michigan
2 JR Justin Ruffin SIUE
3 SO Michael Petite Buffalo
4 SO Jake Silverstein Rider
5 SR Ben Barton Lock Haven
6 JR Peter Pappas Edinboro
7 FR Daniel Patten Cleveland State
8 FR Daniel Segura George Mason
9 JR Alex Carida Bloomsburg
10 FR Jordan Slivka Ohio
11 JR Trevor Elfvin Clarion
12 SO Anthony Gibson Northern Illinois
UR FR Enrigue Munguia Kent State
165 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 SO Izzak Olejnik Northern Illinois
2 SO Riley Smucker Cleveland State
3 JR Kolby Ho Clarion
4 SO Colt Yinger Ohio
5 FR Angel Garcia Rider
6 SO Tracy Hubbard Central Michigan
7 FR Cody Harrison Bloomsburg
8 JR PJ Gohn Edinboro
9 SO Ashton Eyler Lock Haven
10 FR Ty Raines Buffalo
11 SO Chase Diehl SIUE
UR FR Najee Lockett Kent State
UR FR Avery Bassett George Mason
174 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 JR Jacob Oliver Edinboro
2 JR Mason Kauffman Northern Illinois
3 FR John Worthing Clarion
4 SR Kevin Gschwendtner SIUE
5 JR Jake Lowell Central Michigan
6 JR Logan Stanley Ohio
7 FR Anthony Rice Cleveland State
8 SO Michael Ferree Kent State
9 FR Shane Reitsma Rider
10 FR Tanner Culver Bloomsburg
11 SO Guiseppe Hoose Buffalo
UR FR Tyler Stolzfus Lock Haven
UR FR Logan Messer George Mason
184 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 JR Brit Wilson Northern Illinois
2 SO Deandre Nassar Cleveland State
3 SR Max Wohlabaugh Clarion
4 FR Ethan Ducca Edinboro
5 JR George Walton Rider
6 JR Colin McCracken Kent State
7 SO Ben Cushman Central Michigan
8 SO Sergio Villalobos SIUE
9 JR Kyle Davis George Mason
10 SO Peter Acciardi Buffalo
11 FR Bruno Stolfi Bloomsburg
12 FR Colin Fegley Lock Haven
UR FR Zayne Lehman Ohio
197 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 JR Ben Smith Cleveland State
2 SR Matt Correnti Rider
3 JR Aaron Bolo Central Michigan
4 SO Austin Stith George Mason
5 JR Will Feldkamp Clarion
6 SO Cody Mulligan Edinboro
7 FR Carson Brewer Ohio
8 JR Ryan Yarnell SIUE
9 SO Tyler Bates Kent State
10 JR Parker McClellan Lock Haven
11 FR Sam Mitchell Buffalo
UR FR David Tuttle Bloomsburg
UR FR Nicholas Benton Northern Illinois
285 Pounds
Rank Class Name School
1 SR Matt Stencel Central Michigan
2 JR Colton McKiernan SIUE
3 JR Tyler Bagoly Clarion
4 JR John Kelbly Cleveland State
5 SO Terrese Aaron Northern Illinois
6 JR Toby Cahill Buffalo
7 FR Max Millin Edinboro
8 SO Jacob Cover Kent State
9 SO Jordan Earnest Ohio
10 FR Shane Noonan Bloomsburg
11 JR Rames Montalvo George Mason
UR FR Colby Whitehill Lock Haven
UR FR David Szuba Rider
