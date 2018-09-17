EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling Head Coach Jeremy Spates and his coaching staff have a great training opportunity for area wrestlers to get ready for the upcoming season.

The SIUE Wrestling Fall Clinic is set for Oct. 13 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in which current SIUE wrestlers will participate as counselors for skill instruction and demonstration on technique. The clinic will provide instruction on collegiate wrestling. There will be a college-style practice in the last hour of the clinic

Article continues after sponsor message

To register for the clinic, visit siuewrestlingcamps.com. The cost for the clinic is $30 and is open to any and all participants.

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates and assistant coaches Eric Grajales and Barlow McGhee will serve as the lead clinicians for the event.

For more information, contact the SIUE wrestling office at 618-650-5211.

More like this: