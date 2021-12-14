EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE worked through its first home dual meets of the season against visiting Chattanooga and Illinois, dropping the duals 30-12 to the Mocs and 34-6 to the Fighting Illini.

Saul Ervin and Ryan Yarnell each collected two wins for the Cougars.

Ervin, a 141-pounder, bested Chattanooga's Franco Valdes 3-1 and Illinois' Dylan Duncan 3-2.

"Saul is just getting better and better each time he goes out," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates .

Yarnell defeated Chattanooga's Thomas Sell 4-2 and Illinois' Matt Wroblewski 3-0.

"Ryan didn't have his best day, and he will tell you that," said Spates.He didn't look great but found a way to win."

Spates said he thought the team wrestled well despite the team scores.

"I was happy with the way we fought and competed," added Spates.

The next scheduled event for the Cougars, 0-4, is the Midlands Championship Dec. 29-30 in Evanston, Illinois.

