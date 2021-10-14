EDWARDSVILLE – With a traditional schedule in place, SIUE wrestling is eager for competition.

The Cougars' schedule includes five home dates, including the return of the Cougar Clash Dec. 4 in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center. That tournament includes Wisconsin, Brown, Northern Illinois, Little Rock and Bellarmine.

"We're excited to get back to a normal schedule this year with the regular amount of dates," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

SIUE's has home dates set for Dec. 11 (Chattanooga and Illinois), Jan. 16 (Missouri), Jan. 23 (Central Michigan and South Dakota State) and Feb. 18 (Kent State).

The official kickoff to the season is Nov. 7 when the Cougars travel to Louisville, Kentucky, for a double dual with Bellarmine and Indiana.

SIUE has road duals at Northwestern (Nov. 13), Clarion (Jan. 7), Buffalo (Jan. 9), Ohio (Feb. 12), Northern Illinois (Feb. 20) and Cal Baptist (Feb. 20 at Northern Illinois).

"We are seeing a lot of different conferences with this schedule," said Spates.

In addition to the Cougar Clash at home, SIUE will compete in tournaments at the Midlands (Dec. 29-30) and the Greyhound Open (Feb. 6).

The season culminates with the Mid-American Conference Tournament (March 4-5) and the NCAA Championships (March 17-19). Saul Ervin and Justin Ruffin each qualified for the national championships last season for the Cougars.

