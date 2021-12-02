EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling Head Coach Jeremy Spates announced Thursday the addition of Bradley Gillum (DeKalb, Illinois) and Davian Guanajuato (Eloy, Arizona) for the Cougars next season.

"These two give us some really good depth in weights we needed," said Spates. "They have made some noise at national tournaments. We feel like they are going to help us right away.

Gillum is a 174-pound wrestler from DeKalb High School. The 2021 Illinois state champion is a two-time state finalist. He also was a national champion at the Fargo Cadet Greco and was an Fargo Freestyle All-American.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Bradley has competed at a very high level all throughout high school," said Spates. "We always want to get the toughest in-state guys, and we're excited about getting from from DeKalb."

Guanajuato was a two-time state champion at Valient Prep High School in Eloy, Arizona. He also was a Fargo Greco national champion.

"He's going to be good for us, and he's going to continue to get better and better," said Spates.

Guanajuato won the Maryville Open's Amateur 125-pound weight class with a pin in the finals.

"He has already shown he can wrestle at the college level," said Spates. "He's put on some good size over summer."

More like this: