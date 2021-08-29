EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE volleyball opened up the 2021 season in the Hoosier State on Friday, starting with a loss to Evansville in the morning before closing out opening day with a thrilling five-set victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Match 1 - SIUE vs. Evansville

The Cougars started off slow and couldn't find their footing in their early morning match against Evansville, dropping the contest in straight sets (19-25, 12-25, 22-25). A highlight of the contest came with Alyse Drifka , who recorded her first collegiate double-double with a 22-assist, 12-dig performance. Assists and digs were a strong point for the Red & White, as the Cougars and Purple Aces finished the match nearly even in both statistical categories. Annie Ellis notched six kills on 12 attacks with no errors, good for an impressive .500 hitting percentage. Julia Treichel was not far behind, with six kills on 12 attacks with just one error for a .417 clip. The Cougars, who ranked among college volleyball's most formidable defensive forces during the spring season, seem to have kept their form this fall - SIUE registered seven total blocks in the three-set contest, more than doubling Evansville's three.

Match 2 - SIUE vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

The Red & White closed out the night with a match against host Purdue Fort Wayne and the return of a longtime rivalry which dates back to both programs' NCAA Division II era did not disappoint. SIUE and the Mastodons would trade blows for the entire five sets, but it would be the Cougars who would come away with the thrilling victory (20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 15-11).

Drifka continued her outstanding form in the nightcap, recording her second double-double of the day with a 35-assist, 14-dig outing. Sydney Hummert would join Ellis and Treichel to lead the Cougars with 11 kills each, while Ellen LeMasters registered a team-high three service aces. Jessica Vineyard led the Cougar defense with five total blocks, followed closely by Ellis and true freshman Ainsley Ranstead .

