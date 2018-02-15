EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's tennis team will take on Saint Louis Friday at the St. Clair Indoor Tennis Center in O'Fallon, Illinois.

The doubles matches are set to start at 11:15 a.m. with the singles matches to follow.

The Cougars (0-7) are facing the Billikens (1-5) who picked up their first win of the season last weekend against Quincy.

"They came to our outdoor invitational last September so we know what they are capable of," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "They are pretty familiar with us, and we are pretty familiar with them."

"Saint Louis University is a good program," Mueller added. "Our match against them should be a good test for our team."

SIUE is looking to turn things around after falling to Nebraska and North Dakota last weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska.

