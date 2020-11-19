EDWARDSVILLE.— SIUE women's tennis has announced the second member of the program's 2021 recruiting class, as Yana Gaskell has signed to join the team.

"I am pumped that Yana chose to become a Cougar," commented Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "She is going to be a great addition to SIUE and our team in the way she competes and makes our team stronger in the fall."

Gaskell comes to SIUE from Fairfield, Iowa, and has numerous accolades to her credit, including an Iowa State Singles championship and a Missouri Valley Futures title. Gaskell is also the number one-ranked player in the state of Iowa, and is ranked 222nd nationally by Tennis Recruiting Network.

From Coach Albertsen: "Yana is a big addition in this incoming freshmen class. We recruited her right in the middle of the NCAA Dead Period, she continued to stand out in a variety of ways. Coming off an Iowa Singles State Championship, I have been extremely impressed with her desire to improve as a player. She possesses great patience in her game and tremendous court quickness. Yana will continue to grow at SIUE and I look forward to her reaching even higher levels of success. We can't wait to have her on our team."

From Gaskell: "I chose SIUE because it had everything I wanted from good academics, tennis program, location and a very nice campus. SIUE really stood out from other schools because of the team comradery and spirit. The coach and the team have an amazingly positive atmosphere. I am excited to get out there and start playing with my new teammates."

The Gaskell File

Iowa State Singles Champion

Missouri Valley Futures Champion

Missouri Valley Supers fourth-place finish

#1 Ranked Senior in Iowa

#222 Ranked Player in the Country

