CHARLESTON, Ill. – SIUE women's tennis continued its Ohio Valley Conference win streak with a 4-3 victory over Eastern Illinois Wednesday.

The Cougars improved to 14-4 and 6-1 in OVC play. The sixth consecutive win surpasses last year's streak of five straight conference wins.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE clinched the doubles point with wins from No. 1 doubles pair Mia Frogner and Madeline Hill, and No. 3 doubles Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes.

Aranda and Monique Krutak added singles wins at the No. 1 and No. 4 spots, respectively. Steffes clinched the winning point against Srishti Slaria, 6-3, 6-4, to put the Cougars on top with a 4-3 edge.

"This is good momentum heading into senior day," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "It was a great team effort today. Morgan played a great match against a strong player."

The team will honor its seniors Saturday at its final home match at the SIUE Tennis Courts against Jacksonville State. The match will begin at 2 p.m.

More like this: