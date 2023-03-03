O'FALLON, Ill. - SIUE women's tennis extended its winning streak to seven matches Saturday with a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Saint Louis at the St. Clair Tennis Club.

"Picking up a tough road win over Saint Louis is another huge step for this team," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "Our singles play showed incredible heart and toughness on every court bouncing back from doubles play."

Despite dropping a close doubles point early, SIUE, now 8-1 overall, made it a back-and-forth day once singles started.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jordan Schifano put the Cougars in the win column with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over SLU freshman Fiorella Duran at No. 3 singles. Jaiden McKee gave SIUE a 2-1 lead with her No. 5 singles victory over Sandra Gines 6-3, 6-3.

After Caitlyn Sporing dropped a three-set match at No. 6 singles, Amelia Gorman won her three-set match at No. 4 singles 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

Norhan Hesham gave SLU, now 6-2, a 3-3 tie when she bested SIUE's Margaux Guibal Britt 7-5,6-2 at No. 2 singles.

That set up Jill Lambrechts at No. 1 singles to capture the win, SIUE's third 4-3 victory of the season. Lambrechts downed Elizabeth Mintusova 6-3, 6-4.

"We talk about 'team' wins, and this was another example of everyone doing their part and picking up the team win," said Albertsen. "Every match it could be someone different and today I could not be more proud of the entire team."

SIUE now returns home Sunday to face Western Kentucky in a 9 a.m. match at the Edwardsville Y Meyer Center.

More like this:

Nov 12, 2023 - Volleyball Stuns Eastern Illinois in Reverse Sweep on Senior Day

Sep 22, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Tigers Capture Another Girls Tennis Match, McGivney Tops Explorers In Soccer

Oct 23, 2023 - Area Teams Enjoy Success In IHSA Girls State Tennis Meet

Oct 16, 2023 - Jersey, McGivney Girls Move to State From Tennis Sectionals

Oct 16, 2023 - Woods Wins Sectional Title, Hill Third In Singles, Both Qualify For State For Tigers; Wise, Byron Headed As Doubles Team

 