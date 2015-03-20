EDWARDSVILLE – After starting the Ohio Valley Conference season 2-0 on the road, the SIUE women's tennis team looks to continue their success at home against Murray State and Austin Peay.

The match against Murray State will be held Friday at noon and the match against Austin Peay will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Both matches will be played outdoors on the SIUE Tennis Courts.

"We are looking forward to playing at home following two wins on the road last weekend," said Head Coach Amanda Pratzel. "Friday will be a great atmosphere with both the men and women playing at the same time."

The Cougars are coming off of two wins last Sunday against Belmont and Tennessee State. Sophomore Lexi Aranda was named the OVC Female Athlete of the Week for her undefeated performance in both matches, moving her overall singles record to 10-3.

The Racers of Murray State are also 2-0 in OVC play with wins over Southeast Missouri and Austin Peay.

The Lady Govs of Austin Peay are 0-3 in the OVC with losses to Southeast Missouri, Murray State, and UT Martin.

"The key for this weekend will be playing all the big points as big points," said Pratzel. "We are taking it one match at a time, and our focus right now is Murray State."

