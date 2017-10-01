EDWARDSVILLE – Chalk up two more victories for the SIUE softball team for the 2017 fall season after the Cougars defeated Wabash Valley 4-0 and Lindenwood-Belleville 8-1.

"Our young kids are starting to figure it out a little bit," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "We're getting good pitching. You can't be any happier with that play."

Emily Ingles struck 12 in a complete-game shutout against Wabash Valley. She allowed just two hits.

"She didn't get to see much time yesterday so she was really fresh," said Montgomery. "She had pretty good command so I was happy with her performance."

Corrina Rivas recorded her second win in as many days with five innings of work against Lindenwood-Belleville. Ashley Koziol fanned five of the seven batters she faced in the final two innings of the game.

"Yesterday we threw her (Rivas) against Saint Louis. For her first outing, I thought she had great command," said Montgomery. "Ashley came in and was focused. She was ready to pitch and had great velocity today."

SIUE's offense collected 15 hits for the day, including three each from Alana Cobb-Adams and Zoe Schafer. Cobb-Adams ripped two triples against Lindenwood-Belleville. Schafer added home runs No. 3 and No. 4 for the fall season.

"This year, she (Schafer) is seeing the ball better, and I think she understands hitting at a higher level," said Montgomery. "She is swinging at good counts, and her approach has been good."

Schafer's first home run was a first-inning blast to left field of game one. Her second home run was a two-run homer with Bailey Concatto on base in the fourth inning of game two.

SIUE, now 4-0, continue fall play next Saturday at Cougar Field, facing Meramec at 1 p.m. and Parkland at 3 p.m.

