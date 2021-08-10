EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer welcomes the Illinois State Redbirds for a 5 p.m. match Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Korte Stadium for the Cougars' second of three preseason exhibition fixtures to start the 2021 season.

The Cougars, who were announced today as the predicted favorite to repeat as Ohio Valley Conference champions, completed the first of their exhibition matches on Saturday night when the largest crowd for a SIUE women's soccer home match since the 2018 season packed Korte Stadium to watch the Red & White unofficially kick off their season against the Saint Louis University Billikens.

Fans can purchase tickets online for a discounted rate of $5, or tickets can be purchased at the gate for $8. Click the "Tickets" box at the top of the page to secure your spot at Korte Stadium.

SIUE's institutional policy regarding masks will apply to tomorrow night's exhibition match.

SIUE's institutional policy regarding mask, which will apply to tomorrow night's exhibition match, is listed below:

Article continues after sponsor message

Outdoor spaces and outdoor events

Anyone should feel comfortable wearing a mask at any time

If fully vaccinated, masks are optional

If not fully vaccinated, masks are optional if you can maintain distancing

Event and meeting organizers should review face covering and distancing guidelines with participants in advance of the event

Mask wearing behaviors of participants should not be interpreted as vaccination status

More like this: