EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE (1-1) women's soccer team will take on Western Illinois (0-2) on Thursday, August 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Korte Stadium in Edwardsville.

PREVIOUSLY: SIUE competed in the Hoosier Challenge Cup in Bloomington, Indiana, last weekend. The Cougars went 1-1, losing to Clemson and then defeating Cal Poly. Caroline Hoefert was named to the All-Tournament team for her two goals and the assist on the game-winning goal against Cal Poly.

SCOUTING THE LEATHERNECKS: Western Illinois comes into Korte Stadium with a 0-2 record. The Leathernecks lost their season opener to Northern Illinois 1-0. In their most recent game, Western Illinois were defeated by North Dakota 4-0. Western Illinois forward Madeline Edwards comes into the matchup with the Cougars with six shots on the season.

SERIES INFO: The Cougars hold a 1-1-1 series record against the Leathernecks. The last game these two played was in 2015 with SIUE winning 1-0 in overtime.

