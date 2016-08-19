EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer opens the 2016 season with home matches against Chicago State Friday and Kansas State Sunday.

SIUE (0-0, 0-0 OVC)

vs.Chicago State(0-0, 0-0 WAC)

Fri., Aug. 18, 8:00 p.m.

Korte Stadium / Edwardsville, Ill.

vs. Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Sun., Aug. 21, 1:00 p.m.

Korte Stadium / Edwardsville, Ill.

LAST SEASON: The Cougars finished the season 5-11-3 and 2-7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.



NEWCOMERS: SIUE adds eight newcomers to the roster for the 2016 season. The additions are Katie Jordan, Becca Jostes, Ashley Lewman, Krista McMahan, Peyton Roehnelt, Alexis Royal, Kaylen Sapp and Allison Wendt.

SENIOR CLASS: The team is led by this year's seniors of Jorie Clawson, Alexandra Johnson, Cory Levels, Michelle Pedersen and Kassidy Rawdon.



OVC RANKS: SIUE was chosen to finish seventh in the OVC as voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. Murray State was chosen to win the conference with 18 first-place votes.



FLYING HIGH: The Cougars will make their first-ever trip to Colorado for two nonconference games against Denver and Colorado State Aug. 26-28.



SCOUTING CHICAGO STATE: The Cougars of Chicago State are attempting to rebound from a season where they finished 0-19. SIUE defeated Chicago State last season 7-0 for one of its three nonconference victories. Chicago State added 11 newcomers in the offseason after losing its top two scorers from 2015.

SCOUTING KANSAS STATE: Kansas State opens its inaugural season Friday against Saint Louis before traveling to Korte Stadium to face the Cougars Sunday. The Wildcats are led by Head Coach Miki Dibbini, who was most recently the head coach at Cal Poly Pomona during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Wildcats added 11 freshman and 11 transfers in the offseason.



SERIES STUFF: The Cougars are 2-0 all-time against Chicago State. SIUE will face Kansas State for the first time.

