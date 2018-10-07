EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's soccer team fell to Eastern Illinois 1-0 in a Sunday afternoon Ohio Valley Conference clash.

The Cougars (5-7, 4-3 OVC) were shutout despite outshooting the Panthers (4-6-4, 3-2-2 OVC) 21-10.

"Eastern was a bit quicker to the ball today," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We have to be quicker on our toes and better at anticipating things. We definitely created enough chances to score, especially early and late."

In the first half of play, SIUE outshot EIU 8-2. They had multiple good looks, but couldn't get one past Eastern Illinois goalkeeper Sara Teteak.

"Around the goal we are a bit uncomposed, even though we are doing good work to get the ball there," added Burton.

In the 58th minute, EIU's Rachel Pappas hit a nice long shot in, which hit the crossbar and went out of bounds.

Eastern Illinois scored the lone goal of the game in the 71st minute. Pilar Barrio scored her first goal of the season off a free kick into the box from Henar Urteaga.

The Cougars had a good look in the 78th minute, but Courtney Benning's shot flew over the cross bar.

Late in the second half, SIUE threatened but couldn't slot one away. SIUE had the ball in a scrum inside the penalty box, Becca Jostes took a shot, but Teteak saved it. The ball then fell to Benning, which she flew over the crossbar.

The Cougars last attempt on goal came in the 89th minute where Angel Ikeda flew the ball high over goal.

Jostes led SIUE with four shots. Andrea Frerker, Benning and Avery Anderson recorded three shots each.

SIUE will play host to their final home game of the season against Southeast Missouri next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

"The next few games are huge for us," Burton said. "We are still sitting alright in the OVC table with our results, but not getting the result today allowed some other teams into play for standings. Our next game is the most important of the year."

