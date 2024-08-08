BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE women's soccer garnered six first-place votes and are picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll released Thursday.

The Cougars are behind preseason favorite Tennessee Tech, which received the other 12 first-place votes.

Morehead State was picked third (122) and are followed by Little Rock (96), Southern Indiana (91), UT Martin (90), Southeast Missouri (86), Eastern Illinois (61), Lindenwood (38) and Western Illinois (22).

Matea Diekema, the 2022 and 2023 OVC Defender of the Year for the Cougars, is an OVC Player to Watch.

The OVC Championships start on campus sites with first round and quarterfinal matches on October 31 and November 3, with the No. 3 and No. 4 seed hosting matches. The event switches to the site of the No. 1 seed the following weekend with semifinal and Championship matches on November 7 and 10.

SIUE's preseason continues Sunday with a home contest against IU Indy at 1 p.m. The regular season opens one week from today when the Cougars travel to face Omaha.

2024 OVC Women's Soccer Predicted Order of Finish

1. Tennessee Tech (12) 153

2. SIUE (6) - 141

3. Morehead State (2) - 122

4. Little Rock - 96

5. Southern Indiana - 91

6. UT Martin - 90

7. Southeast Missouri - 86

8. Eastern Illinois - 61

9. Lindenwood - 38

10. Western Illinois - 22

2024 OVC Players to Watch

Avery Richardson, Eastern Illinois

Eyglo Thorsteinsdottir, Lindenwood

Kaitlin Graeber, Little Rock

Anna Lohrer, Morehead State

Sophia Elfrink, Southeast Missouri

Matea Diekema, SIUE

Maggie Duggan, Southern Indiana

Izzy Patterson, UT Martin

Katie Toney, Tennessee Tech

Kayla Turner, Western Illinois

