INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The SIUE women's soccer preseason schedule wrapped up Saturday with a scoreless draw at IUPUI.

"We did well today," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "They (IUPUI) are a very solid team who play a direct style and are physical, which was a tremendous challenge for us."

The Jaguars are the reigning 2017 Horizon League Tournament champions. They finished the season with a 14-6-3 overall record (6-2-1 Horizon) and a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

SIUE outshot IUPUI 10-6, five of the Cougars shots were on target. Each team recorded seven corner kicks.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We created some quality chances but fell a bit short when it came to converting them, but we will get there," added Burton.

SIUE freshmen Kayla Klipsch took three shots (one on goal), which led the team. Allison Wendt had two shots with one being on goal. Tamia Cash, Becca Jostes, Amanda DiNardo, Courtney Benning and Angel Ikeda all recorded one shot each.

Last season's Horizon League leading scorer, IUPUI sophomore Valentie Pursey, took one shot for the Jaguars.

Jensen Schoch played the full game in goal for the Cougars, making two saves on the day.

"We can for sure take positives away from today," said Burton. "We matched up well against a very physical team and competed. We're in a good place heading into the regular season."

The Cougars regular season will get underway Friday when they will travel to face Kentucky for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time