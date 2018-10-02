EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's soccer program is hosting a one-day college futures camp to girls 13 and older.

The camp will run from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., November 17 at Korte Stadium and is open to girls of all skill levels. This is an opportunity for prospective athletes to get their first feel for a college campus as well as meeting, working with and talking to the women's soccer staff and players.

Every camper will receive training sessions with current SIUE women's soccer players and coaches and a camp T-shirt. There also will be a question-and-answer session afterwards.

The SIUE women's soccer program has reached the NCAA Tournament twice in the past four seasons, making it to the second round in 2016. The Cougars were the regular season Ohio Valley Conference champions in 2014 and tournament champions in 2014 and 2016, all under the control of current SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton.

To register, visit the SIUE Women's Soccer Camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuewsoccercamps.

If you have any further questions, contact assistant coach Morgan Betscher at sbetsch@siue.edu.

