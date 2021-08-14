

EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE will play away from Korte Stadium for the first time this pre-season, as the Cougars head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a Saturday afternoon exhibition at IUPUI.

SIUE enters this fixture fresh off a 4-2 victory over in-state foe Illinois State which saw four different Cougars find the back of the net, including OVC Preseason Player to Watch Lily Schnieders.

Article continues after sponsor message

The host IUPUI Jaguars found levels of success similar to the Cougars last spring, putting together a 5-2-2 record and earning one of four spots in the 2020 Horizon League Women's Soccer Championship. The Jaguars are coming off of a 2-1 exhibition win over fellow OVC member Eastern Illinois.

More like this: