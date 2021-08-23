- Following the sudden cancelation of the Cougars' season opener on Thursday, SIUE women's soccer fell in a 3-0 decision at reigning Missouri Valley Conference champions Loyola Chicago.

After a back-and-forth start that saw chances for both squads, the hosts would find their rhythm and net two goals in quick succession. The Rambler forward first found the back of the net in the 13th minute, followed by a second goal just two minutes later to complete her brace. The Ramblers would score for a final time in the 60th minute.

"Loyola had the jump we lacked and it made all the difference in the world, along with being a talented championship team in their own right," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following Sunday's match.

The Cougar offense could not find their footing, as a 73rd minute header from Mary Wessel and a 87th minute strike from freshman Kaitlyn Nichols marked the Red & White's lone shots on goal in the match.

However, the SIUE defense showed why they are among the most feared units in the Ohio Valley Conference, as the Ramblers failed to convert on 19 of 22 total shots and forced the hosts into three offsides fouls.Between the sticks, Taylor Spiller registered five saves in the first half and Jensen Schoch made her return to competitive play with three saves in the second.

"This was a great learning experience for us as we keep moving forward and building into, hopefully, what we can become," added Burton. "They [Loyola Chicago] certainly exposed parts of our game and personnel that we will get to work on."

Loyola Chicago, which improves to 2-0-0 on the young season, will head to Florida for a weekend series at Florida Atlantic (Aug. 27) and Florida Gulf Coast (Aug. 29). The Cougars will return to action on Sunday, Aug. 29, when SIUE plays at Korte Stadium for the first official match this season to host Kansas City.

