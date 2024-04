- SIUE women's soccer started fast and never looked back, earning a 4-2 victory over in-state foe Illinois State in Wednesday night's exhibition match.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the ninth minute, as Andrea Frerker took a pass from Lily Schnieders and neatly tucked the ball into the net to give SIUE the one-goal advantage. Schnieders would get on the board herself just nine minutes later, burying a penalty kick to double the Cougar lead.

Illinois State would score just two minutes later, but a 39th-minute goal from Kayla Klipsch would help SIUE regain the two-goal lead. The two-goal lead would be halved just before the halftime whistle, as the Redbirds netted a goal just 90 seconds before the break. Mary Wessel scored the insurance goal in the 89th minute, closing the book on the Cougars' final home exhibition match.

SIUE will play one last tune-up match before the regular season officially kicks off, as the Cougars travel to Indianapolis for a Saturday afternoon fixture against IUPUI.

