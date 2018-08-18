LEXINGTON, Ky. – SIUE women's soccer dropped their season opening match at SEC foe Kentucky 2-1.

The Wildcats (1-0) started off the scoring in the 12th minute with a Hollie Olding goal. Marissa Bosco and Payton Atkins were both credited with an assist after Bosco slid in a pass to Atkins who slotted through a center pass inside the box to Olding for the finish.

The score would stand at 1-0 at the half in Kentucky's favor. The Wildcats outshot the Cougars (0-1) 7-1 at the half.

"We struggled a bit out of the gate but found our rhythm as the game went on," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said.

Early in the second half, SIUE's Myah Diekema assisted Andrea Frerker in her first goal of the season. Diekema laid the ball off to Frerker about 30 yards out and Frerker chipped the keeper with a long-range effort.

"By the second half, we had more confidence and the goal was the result," added Burton. "I thought after we scored we were the more proactive team and we managed to set the tone of the game for a long stretch."

SIUE recorded four shots and held a large amount of the possession in the second half.

In the 86th minute Kentucky's Yuuka Kurosaki slotted home the game-winner from Eva Mitchell after a defensive breakdown for the Cougars.

"Unfortunately a turnover in their end, ended up in the back of the net late to decide the game," Burton said.

SIUE goalkeeper Jensen Schoch came up big for the Cougars with 10 saves on the night. She had multiple impressive moments where she came off her line to successfully stop the attacking play.

Despite the loss, Coach Burton is optimistic about the season and how well his team played.

"I'm proud of our effort and desire to play for each other," said Burton. "This game will help make us a better team, but we are still not okay with losing. We were good enough to win it and we will get after the next one."

SIUE's next match will be their home opener next Friday at Korte Stadium against Indiana State at 7:00 p.m.





