EDWARDSVILLE - In the Cougars' first exhibition fixture of the 2021 season, SIUE women's soccer dropped a 3-0 decision to 21st-ranked Saint Louis on Friday night. Being an exhibition, tonight's statistics will not count for either team.

The Cougars' stingy defense from last spring's squad remained true to form to start the fall, holding the defending Atlantic 10 Conference champions scoreless for the first half-hour. Taylor Spiller started the match between the sticks and kept a clean sheet before being replaced in goal by the returning Jensen Schoch . Bella Henderson also made her return to the Korte Stadium pitch, standing in net for the final third of tonight's match. Also making appearances were six newcomers to the squad, all of whom saw their first taste of collegiate playing time.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE will return to action on Wednesday, welcoming in-state foe Illinois State to the friendly confines of Korte Stadium for the second of three exhibition matches to open the 2021 campaign.

