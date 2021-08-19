EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton has completed his coaching staff for the upcoming season, adding Tom Homa as an assistant coach.

Homa arrives at SIUE following a stellar coaching career with stops throughout the collegiate ranks.

Prior to coming to Edwardsville, Homa served as an assistant coach and performance analyst with Northwestern University women's soccer. During the 2020 season, Homa helped the Wildcats to six Big Ten Conference wins and quarterfinal round appearance in the Big Ten Conference Women's Soccer Championship.

Before his time in Evanston, he was a performance analyst, assistant coach, and director of operations for the men's soccer program at the University of South Florida. While he was in Tampa, the Bulls earned an at-large bid to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship. Additionally, he coached two MLS SuperDraft first and second round picks, three USL Championship and League One signees, and a Romanian Liga II signee.

His first coaching position was as a graduate assistant for the men's soccer program at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. During his tenure there, Homa was the recruiting coordinator and performance analyst. In 2018, the Auggies earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship after playing in the final of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. He also coached two All-Americans at Augsburg.

Homa played college soccer at the University of Illinois, where he graduated with honors from the Gies College of Business with a bachelor's in supply chain management and marketing in 2016.

His focus for the Cougars will be primarily centered around performance analytics and team defending, and he will assist with the program's recruiting efforts. Homa holds a USSF National D Coaching License and is a guest lecturer in the UIUC Gies College of Business.

The Cougars will officially kick off the 2021 season tonight at 7 p.m., when SIUE hosts Chicago State at Korte Stadium. More information on tonight's match can be found by clicking here.

