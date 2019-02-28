SIUE Women's, Men's Doubleheader at Vadalabene Center Set For Thursday Night Is Still On
Joe Pott
February 28, 2019 10:49 AM
EDWARDSVILLE – Thursday's basketball doubleheader at Vadalabene Center will be played as scheduled.
SIUE men's and women's basketball will face Tennessee Tech with the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. The men's game will follow.
Both teams are looking to qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference championship next week in Evansville, Indiana.