EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's basketball team volunteered at the 2017 St. Mary's Fall Fest in Edwardsville this past weekend.

The Cougars operated several interactive booths as well as the bounce houses. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon tradition gave the SIUE women's basketball team an opportunity to interact with its fans.

SIUE senior Donshel Beck said volunteering at the event not only was fun for the area youth but also for her and her teammates.

"When we go to events like this, we know we're going to have fun and gain positive feedback," she said. "It's the most awesome feeling, hearing people say how grateful they are for us coming out to their event."

Support goes both ways, noted Beck. When the team volunteers, it helps generate interest in the program and the basketball season that gets underway in November.

"It's just a privilege to go out to the community for events like this," she added.

