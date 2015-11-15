SIUE women's basketball team falls to Western Illinois

MACOMB – Despite a career-high 34 points from Shronda Butts, SIUE women's basketball fell 78-74 to Western Illinois at Western Hall.

Butts shot 13 of 24 from the field and hit three three-pointers. The Cougar senior also grabbed six rebounds.

"I thought Shronda really went after it," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "She was bound and determined to make a furious comeback. She is extremely competitive and energetic with the team."

After falling behind 49-33 at halftime, the Cougars made up the 16-point deficit in the third period. CoCo Moore, who had 12 points, hit a jumper with eight seconds left in the period, tying the game 58-58.

"I liked that the team responded after halftime," said Buscher. "I thought that was a positive to take away. At the same time, it's a 40-minute game. This is a big learning lesson for us."

Western Illinois, 2-0, didn't allow the Cougars to take a lead in the fourth period. The Fighting Leathernecks and the Cougars went back and forth until a 7-0 run led by a pair of free throws from Michelle Maher and two baskets from Michelle Farrow put Western Illinois ahead for good.

Farrow, who scored 18 for Western Illinois, hit a key three-pointer with 2:59 to play which put the Leathernecks up 74-67 with 2:59 to play.

The Cougars, now 1-1, fought back and pulled to within 76-74 behind a pair of baskets from Butts and a layup by Amri Wilder with 46 seconds left.

"We had a chance late in the game, make a stop and then come down and score, but we didn't make that stop," said Buscher.

Maher, who led Western Illinois with 19 points, provided the final basket of the game, hitting a drive in the lane with 16 seconds left.

"We didn't show up and play for 40 minutes," said Buscher. "And that's not how you play basketball. You have to show up for 40 minutes always."

SIUE next heads to Oklahoma State for a 7 p.m. contest this Friday.