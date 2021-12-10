EDWARDSVILLE – Gabby Nikitinaite hit four free throws in the final 25 seconds as SIUE triumphed over Saint Louis 63-57 in a nonconference women's college basketball battle Thursday at First Community Arena.

Nikitinaite would finish with a season-high 22 points after shooting 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from three-point range. She also hit all five of her free throw attempts.

"It's just awesome to see find her perimeter game and the toughness she showed tonight," said SIUE Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith.

SIUE, 4-4, battled through 14 lead changes in the game. Neither team led by more than five points until the Cougars pulled away in the final 30 seconds.

Ajulu Thatha scored 12 points for the Cougars and pulled down a team-leading six rebounds. Mikayla Kinnard added 11.

Peyton Kennedy led the Billikens, which dropped to 3-6, with 17 points.

SLU took its last lead change at 52-51 with 4:06 to play in teh fourth period on a layup by Natalie McNeal. The lead would go to three on a fast break bucket by Ciaja Harbison with 2:53 left.

That's when SIUE went on 12-3 run to close out the game. A layup by Kinnard with 2:07 left to play would put the Cougars up 55-54.

"To fight back and punch back in the fourth period was big," noted Smith.

The Cougar head coach was pleased with how her team responded late.

"More than anything we tried to be patient offensively," said Smith. "Prima Chellis did a great job off the bench and giving us defensive energy."

SIUE closes out a busy week at home Saturday against Illinois State. The tip-off is schedule for 1 p.m. at First Community Arena.

